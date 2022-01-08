Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $78,000.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $114.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.08 and its 200 day moving average is $107.30. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21.

