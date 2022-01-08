Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $712,000 Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 11.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 15.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the second quarter worth $6,681,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos stock opened at $91.51 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

