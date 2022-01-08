Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $181.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $115.88 and a 12 month high of $183.72.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.92.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

