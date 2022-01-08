Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 8,155 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $89,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 452,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $7,424,434.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $7.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

DBRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

