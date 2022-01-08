Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 2,297 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 351.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $30.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.93, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -163.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.