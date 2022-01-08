Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

OTCMKTS:DTRUY opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. Daimler Truck has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

