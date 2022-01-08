DA Davidson Comments on Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger anticipates that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings per share of $4.58 for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $860.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.83.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $110.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.67 and its 200-day moving average is $112.50.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $678,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $102,887.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,825 shares of company stock worth $1,725,777. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 896.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

