DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Smartsheet’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.29.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $62.96 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $51.11 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.64 and its 200 day moving average is $71.84.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Brent Frei sold 54,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $4,335,650.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $207,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,093 shares of company stock worth $19,112,930. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Smartsheet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 897.5% in the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 43,099 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 71.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after buying an additional 46,070 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

