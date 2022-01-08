CyberMiles Market Capitalization Reaches $4.13 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and $286,097.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,818.70 or 0.99920541 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00035870 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.18 or 0.00311320 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00085558 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008854 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007015 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

