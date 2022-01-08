CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,006,489 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 14,873 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of CVS Health worth $85,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 12.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital grew its holdings in CVS Health by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 17,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $4,220,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its position in CVS Health by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 38,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 10,782 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $104.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $68.02 and a 52-week high of $106.50.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

