CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.33.

CVAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CureVac by 130.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the third quarter valued at $88,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVAC traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.68. The stock had a trading volume of 528,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,437. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average is $50.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CureVac has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $133.00.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

