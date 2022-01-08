Curate Price Down 21.8% Over Last Week (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. Curate has a market capitalization of $13.72 million and approximately $370,034.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Curate has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Curate coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.65 or 0.00003960 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00059908 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Curate Profile

Curate is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,340,066 coins. Curate’s official website is curate.style . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

