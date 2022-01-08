Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CURLF. lowered their target price on shares of Curaleaf from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Curaleaf from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Curaleaf from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Curaleaf from C$29.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Curaleaf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.94.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Curaleaf stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. Curaleaf has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $18.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.11.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.