Cullman Bancorp Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on January 11th (NASDAQ:CULL)

Cullman Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:CULL) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, January 11th. Cullman Bancorp had issued 4,284,375 shares in its IPO on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $42,843,750 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ:CULL opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cullman Bancorp has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $14.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.47.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Cullman Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Cullman Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new position in Cullman Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cullman Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,994,000. 5.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullman Bancorp, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of financial savings services through its subsidiary. Its subsidiary business offers deposits and loans. The company is headquartered in Cullman, AL.

