CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSG Systems International Inc. is a leading provider of outsourced billing, customer care and print and mail solutions and services supporting the North American cable and direct broadcast satellite markets. CSG’s solutions support some of the world’s largest and most innovative providers of bundled multi-channel video, Internet, voice and IP-based services. CSG’s unique combination of solutions, services and expertise ensure that cable and satellite operators can continue to rapidly launch new service offerings, improve operational efficiencies and deliver a high-quality customer experience in a competitive and ever-changing marketplace. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CSGS. Sidoti raised CSG Systems International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair began coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

CSGS opened at $58.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.10. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $59.48.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $246.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.00 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 245,966.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 44,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 44,274 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 10.0% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 56,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the third quarter valued at about $2,297,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

