CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSG Systems International Inc. is a leading provider of outsourced billing, customer care and print and mail solutions and services supporting the North American cable and direct broadcast satellite markets. CSG’s solutions support some of the world’s largest and most innovative providers of bundled multi-channel video, Internet, voice and IP-based services. CSG’s unique combination of solutions, services and expertise ensure that cable and satellite operators can continue to rapidly launch new service offerings, improve operational efficiencies and deliver a high-quality customer experience in a competitive and ever-changing marketplace. “

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $58.26 on Tuesday. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $59.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $246.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.00 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.17%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSGS. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 8,523.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

Recommended Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSG Systems International (CSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.