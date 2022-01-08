Crystal Rock Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Crystal Rock Capital Management trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.1% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 41,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $165.52 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.35 and a one year high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $193.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

