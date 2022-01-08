Crystal Rock Capital Management Sells 550 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Crystal Rock Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.1% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 9.6% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 3.1% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Snowflake by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 49,090 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.25, for a total value of $16,359,242.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,271,045 shares of company stock valued at $788,334,798 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Snowflake from $295.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. upped their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.02.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $297.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.51 and a beta of 1.52. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.34.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

