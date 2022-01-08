Crystal Rock Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Crystal Rock Capital Management lessened its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group makes up about 2.4% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at $464,407,000. Altarock Partners LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $813,114,000 after acquiring an additional 303,619 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 171.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,497,000 after acquiring an additional 141,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,129,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,673,203,000 after acquiring an additional 91,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 374,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,180,000 after acquiring an additional 56,675 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total transaction of $26,458,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total transaction of $7,374,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,679,885. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDG. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $707.11.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $644.76 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $517.37 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The stock has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 62.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $621.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $628.27.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

