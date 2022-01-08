Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $200.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCI. Oppenheimer downgraded Crown Castle International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $197.85.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $194.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.83. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $84.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.27, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.46.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 194.06%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,371,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,803,017,000 after purchasing an additional 475,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,960 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,231,000 after purchasing an additional 658,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,951,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,502,434,000 after buying an additional 487,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

