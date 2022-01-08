CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRWD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $283.66.

Shares of CRWD opened at $188.99 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $168.67 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.97.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,046,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,785 shares of company stock worth $38,063,685. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $776,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

