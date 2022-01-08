CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens raised their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of CFB opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $815.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.35. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $16.45.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, insider David L. O’toole sold 7,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $109,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,770 shares of company stock worth $203,205 in the last ninety days. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.