Critical Survey: Immune Therapeutics (IMUN) & Its Competitors

Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS: IMUN) is one of 913 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Immune Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Immune Therapeutics has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immune Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.15, indicating that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Immune Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immune Therapeutics N/A -28.10% 421.92% Immune Therapeutics Competitors -4,250.81% -124.85% -13.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.5% of Immune Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Immune Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Immune Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immune Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Immune Therapeutics Competitors 5310 19530 41943 805 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 93.78%. Given Immune Therapeutics’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Immune Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Immune Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Immune Therapeutics N/A $1.59 million -0.04 Immune Therapeutics Competitors $1.72 billion $125.22 million -0.03

Immune Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Immune Therapeutics. Immune Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Immune Therapeutics peers beat Immune Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Immune Therapeutics

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the licensing and development of prescription medications for humans in Africa, Central and South America, the Caribbean and China. The company was founded by Noreen Griffin on December 2, 1993 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

