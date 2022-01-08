Critical Survey: Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) and CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY)

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) and CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Harbour Energy and CGG, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbour Energy 0 2 3 0 2.60 CGG 0 2 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

Harbour Energy has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CGG has a beta of 2.93, suggesting that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Harbour Energy and CGG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbour Energy N/A N/A N/A CGG -38.78% -23.46% -8.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harbour Energy and CGG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harbour Energy $1.58 billion 2.93 $164.30 million N/A N/A CGG $955.00 million 0.66 -$441.80 million ($0.44) -2.00

Harbour Energy has higher revenue and earnings than CGG.

Summary

Harbour Energy beats CGG on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

CGG Company Profile

CGG is an integrated geosciences company, which provides geological geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. It manufactures geophysical equipment, as a provider of marine, land and airborne data acquisition services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Contractual Data Acquisition, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir, Equipment, and Non-Operated Resources. The Contractual Data Acquisition segment comprises of Marine: offshore seismic data acquisition and Land and Multi-Physics and other seismic data acquisition. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment comprises the Multi-Client Business Line and the Subsurface Imaging and Reservoir business line. The Equipment segment comprises of manufacturing and sales activities for seismic equipment used for data acquisition, both on land and marine. The Non-Operated Resources segment comprises the costs of the non-operated marine resources as well as all of the costs of its Transformation Plan. The company was founded by Conrad Schlumberger on July 23, 1931 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

