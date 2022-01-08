Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Receives GBX 410 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 410 ($5.52).

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crest Nicholson to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 370 ($4.99) to GBX 390 ($5.26) in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 445 ($6.00) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 450 ($6.06) to GBX 410 ($5.52) in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.20) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.79) price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Crest Nicholson stock traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 358.20 ($4.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of £920.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 351.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 386.78. Crest Nicholson has a 12 month low of GBX 299 ($4.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 469 ($6.32).

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

