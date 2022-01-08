Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Receives GBX 410 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 410 ($5.52).

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crest Nicholson to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 370 ($4.99) to GBX 390 ($5.26) in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 445 ($6.00) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 450 ($6.06) to GBX 410 ($5.52) in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.20) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.79) price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Crest Nicholson stock traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 358.20 ($4.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of £920.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 351.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 386.78. Crest Nicholson has a 12 month low of GBX 299 ($4.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 469 ($6.32).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

