Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Raised to “Action List Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) from a buy rating to an action list buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$12.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$9.50.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CPG. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.94.

Shares of TSE:CPG opened at C$7.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.47. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.33 and a 52-week high of C$7.86.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$848.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total value of C$75,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,845,033.12.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

