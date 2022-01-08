Cranswick (LON:CWK) PT Raised to GBX 4,400 at Berenberg Bank

Cranswick (LON:CWK) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,000 ($53.90) to GBX 4,400 ($59.29) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cranswick has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,100 ($55.25).

Shares of CWK opened at GBX 3,796 ($51.15) on Wednesday. Cranswick has a 52-week low of GBX 3,330 ($44.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,200 ($56.60). The company has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 20.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,636.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,782.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Cranswick’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

In other Cranswick news, insider Adam Couch acquired 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,548 ($47.81) per share, with a total value of £49,742.96 ($67,030.00).

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

