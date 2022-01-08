Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 14.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 0.7% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 20.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CR. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Crane in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $104.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.47 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.86.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.