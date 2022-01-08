Craig B. Glidden Sells 14,191 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of GM opened at $62.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15. General Motors has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.22.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 17.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,942,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900,052 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter worth about $201,237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 14.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,781 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 39.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,644,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $450,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,589 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.35.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

