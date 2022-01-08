CPChain Hits 24-Hour Volume of $685,760.00 (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. CPChain has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $685,760.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CPChain has traded 32.5% higher against the dollar. One CPChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.57 or 0.00321167 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00015864 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00009173 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000949 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00020157 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000029 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000183 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

