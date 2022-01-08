Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $32.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coursera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.11.

Get Coursera alerts:

Shares of COUR stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.48. Coursera has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. Coursera had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The company had revenue of $109.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shravan Goli sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $45,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Tuttle Cappel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $35,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,177 shares of company stock worth $6,655,576.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 13.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 1.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 90,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 40.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.