Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) by 16,371.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 954,307 shares during the period. Coursera accounts for about 0.8% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.70% of Coursera worth $30,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Coursera by 93.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,819,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,344,000 after buying an additional 8,129,843 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coursera by 23,149.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,582,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,300,000 after buying an additional 4,563,196 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the second quarter valued at about $43,723,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coursera by 1,142.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,874,000 after buying an additional 857,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the second quarter valued at about $28,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Coursera alerts:

NASDAQ COUR opened at $23.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.56. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Coursera had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The business had revenue of $109.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.66 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Xueyan Wang sold 8,001 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $273,794.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 13,849 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $457,155.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 200,177 shares of company stock valued at $6,286,126.

COUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.