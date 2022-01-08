Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Reduced by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,473 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 34,959 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 3.5% of Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.07% of Costco Wholesale worth $140,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $224,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 38,242 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,184,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9,361.7% in the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 44,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.1% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the third quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 18,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST stock traded down $11.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $538.67. The company had a trading volume of 25,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,931. The firm has a market cap of $238.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $537.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $473.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $540.41.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

