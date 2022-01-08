Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 89.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,588 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 20.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTVA. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

NYSE CTVA opened at $48.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.50.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.45%.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

