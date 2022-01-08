Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,688 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $18,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Corteva by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,485,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,155,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,797 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,808,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,475,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,806 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $48.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

