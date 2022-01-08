Cornichon (CORN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4,934.00

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last week, Cornichon has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One Cornichon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0705 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges. Cornichon has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $4,934.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00058263 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00076694 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,088.28 or 0.07501203 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00073554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,092.24 or 0.99809886 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Cornichon Coin Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 15,878,313 coins and its circulating supply is 15,636,465 coins. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Cornichon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cornichon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cornichon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

