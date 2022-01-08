Cormark Comments on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services in a report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.60. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $73.50 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$408.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$419.75 million.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GDI. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$70.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$67.08.

Shares of TSE GDI opened at C$55.97 on Friday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a twelve month low of C$41.00 and a twelve month high of C$60.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$50.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$53.90.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

