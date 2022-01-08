Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the November 30th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of analysts have weighed in on CNM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.14.
Shares of NYSE CNM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,080,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,413. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.18.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Core & Main Company Profile
Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.
Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.