Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the November 30th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Shares of NYSE CNM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,080,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,413. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.18.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

