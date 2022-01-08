Contrasting SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) and Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) and SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Travelzoo and SurgePays’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travelzoo $53.60 million 2.31 -$13.42 million $0.36 28.00 SurgePays $54.41 million 0.43 -$10.72 million N/A N/A

SurgePays has higher revenue and earnings than Travelzoo.

Profitability

This table compares Travelzoo and SurgePays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travelzoo 8.00% 929.93% 3.80% SurgePays -19.55% N/A -117.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Travelzoo and SurgePays, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travelzoo 0 0 3 0 3.00 SurgePays 0 0 0 0 N/A

Travelzoo presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.49%. Given Travelzoo’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Travelzoo is more favorable than SurgePays.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.1% of Travelzoo shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.3% of Travelzoo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Travelzoo beats SurgePays on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service. The company operates through the following geographical segments: Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Travelzoo was founded by Ralph Bartel on May 21, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc. operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community. The company was founded on August 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Bartlett, TN.

