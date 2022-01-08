Contrasting Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) and Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC)

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) and Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rivian and Honda Motor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rivian N/A N/A -$1.02 billion N/A N/A Honda Motor $124.25 billion 0.41 $6.18 billion $4.81 6.19

Honda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Rivian.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Rivian and Honda Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rivian 0 4 10 0 2.71 Honda Motor 0 2 0 0 2.00

Rivian currently has a consensus price target of 134.64, indicating a potential upside of 56.05%. Given Rivian’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rivian is more favorable than Honda Motor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Honda Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rivian and Honda Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rivian N/A N/A N/A Honda Motor 6.18% 9.56% 4.11%

Summary

Honda Motor beats Rivian on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rivian Company Profile

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories. The Motorcycle segment handles all-terrain vehicles, motorcycle business, and related parts. The Financial Services segment provides financial and insurance services. The Power Product and Other Businesses segment offers power products and relevant parts. The company was founded by Soichiro Honda on September 24, 1948 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

