Continuum Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Avangrid by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

AGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $49.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.63.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.37%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

