Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases 378 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,266,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,641,000 after purchasing an additional 151,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in General Mills by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,924,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,068,000 after purchasing an additional 553,497 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in General Mills by 8.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,798 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,716,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,942,000 after purchasing an additional 42,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,800,000 after purchasing an additional 203,293 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,200 shares of company stock worth $3,713,095 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $68.49 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $69.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.