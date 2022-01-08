Continuum Advisory LLC Has $254,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.74.

Shares of LLY opened at $259.33 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $161.78 and a 52-week high of $283.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.06 and its 200-day moving average is $249.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $248.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

