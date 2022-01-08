Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,397,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,683,000 after buying an additional 613,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,690,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,241,000 after acquiring an additional 692,979 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,672,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,845,000 after acquiring an additional 700,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,247,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,600,000 after acquiring an additional 319,401 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $53.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.40. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.92%.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

