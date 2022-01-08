Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.98. 282,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.65.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

