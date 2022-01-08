Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Argus

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective raised by Argus from $272.00 to $290.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

STZ has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $266.38.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $246.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 65.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 91.4% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 8,052 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

