Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.50-10.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.99.

NYSE STZ opened at $246.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.32. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 65.30, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 24.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $266.38.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

