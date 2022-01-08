Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.50-10.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.99.
NYSE STZ opened at $246.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.32. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 65.30, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35.
Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $266.38.
About Constellation Brands
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.
Read More: Neutral Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.