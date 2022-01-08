Constellation Brands, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th.
Constellation Brands has increased its dividend payment by 10.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $246.18 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $258.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 65.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.54 and a 200 day moving average of $224.32.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.38.
About Constellation Brands
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.
Read More: What is a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.