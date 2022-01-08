Constellation Brands, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th.

Constellation Brands has increased its dividend payment by 10.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $246.18 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $258.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 65.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.54 and a 200 day moving average of $224.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.38.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.