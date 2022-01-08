Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF) rose 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.10 and last traded at C$2.10. Approximately 67,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 53,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Conifex Timber from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC increased their target price on Conifex Timber from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Conifex Timber from C$3.85 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$84.31 million and a P/E ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.93.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$47.55 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Conifex Timber Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

