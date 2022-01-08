Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 32,990 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 88.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 32,990 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 31,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $249.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.36 and a 200-day moving average of $248.26. The company has a market capitalization of $71.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 50.80%.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.29.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.